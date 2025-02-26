Moderate activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 1600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund (payment condition), 1000 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,550 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kachi Wala were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fibre prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

