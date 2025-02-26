AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.65%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 174.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.05%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,348 Decreased By -180.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,562 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Moderate activity on cotton market

Recorder Report Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:28am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 1600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,200 per maund (payment condition), 1000 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,550 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kachi Wala were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fibre prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

