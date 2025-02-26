AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,359 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,568 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.37%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-26

Kremlin ‘no comment’ on report 95,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

AFP Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:32am

MOSCOW: The Kremlin declined to comment Tuesday after Russian independent news site Mediazona in collaboration with the BBC Russian Service published details of over 95,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine, based on open-access data.

Mediazona published on Monday, the third anniversary of the offensive, an infographic with images and official reports of deaths of soldiers from various sources including social media, news reports and obituaries.

It was presented as a graphic of thousands of photos of soldiers forming an image of a famous 1871 painting by Russian artist Vasily Vereshchagin called “The Apotheosis of War”, depicting a huge pile of skulls.

Each entry includes accessible information on the soldier including age and date of death, region and unit and photograph in some cases.

The online list at 200.zona.media currently stands at 95,300. Mediazona and the BBC have been updating the list since the offensive began.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AFP on Tuesday he was not aware of the publication and neither confirmed nor denied the toll.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not,” he said, calling information on death tolls “the exclusive prerogative” of the defence ministry.

Russia rarely gives casualty figures for the conflict.

The defence ministry said in September 2022 that 5,937 soldiers had been killed in combat.

At the end of 2024, then-US defence secretary Lloyd Austin spoke of 700,000 Russian soldiers who were killed or wounded.

Mediazona was founded by Russian opposition activist Pyotr Verzilov, who helped form the Pussy Riot punk group and has fought on the side of Ukraine.

Kremlin Russian troops RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Kremlin ‘no comment’ on report 95,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories