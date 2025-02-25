AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
World

UN warns of last chance for two-state Israeli-Palestinian solution

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2025 10:33pm

UNITED NATIONS: The Middle East is undergoing changes that could represent the last chance for the long-sought goal of a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a UN official said Tuesday.

Sigrid Kaag, the UN envoy for the peace process in the region, also warned against calls for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

“The Middle East today is undergoing rapid transformation – its scope and impact remain uncertain, but it also presents a historic opportunity,” Kaag told the UN Security Council.

Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution

“The people of the region can emerge from this period with peace, security, and dignity. However, this may be our last chance to achieve the two-state solution,” said Kaag.

She said Israeli settlement building in the West Bank, Israeli military operations in this occupied territory “and continued calls for annexation, present an existential threat to the prospect of a viable and independent Palestinian State and thereby the two-state solution.”

Kaag called on Hamas and Israel to agree on the second phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza war and avoid a resumption of fighting.

The international community must ensure that Gaza – which President Donald Trump wants to put under US control, displacing its entire population – must be part of a future Palestinian state joining it with the West Bank and east Jerusalem, she said.

“Palestinian civilians must be able to resume their lives, to rebuild, and to construct their future in Gaza,” said Kaag.

