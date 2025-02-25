AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Markets

India’s quick-commerce sector may struggle to maintain current growth, Blume Venture’s report says

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 07:58pm

India’s booming quick-commerce sector may struggle to maintain its current pace of growth as expansion beyond major cities remains limited and competition from larger e-commerce players intensifies, according to a report by Blume Ventures.

These companies deliver groceries to electronics within minutes and their market share has grown to $7.1 billion in fiscal year 2025 from just $300 million in 2022, the venture capital firm’s Indus Valley 2025 report said.

India’s “fastest growing industry segment ever”, dominated by the likes of Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, logged a 24-fold increase in gross order value (GOV) in the same period, it said.

However, the segment will soon see its monthly transacting user (MTU) growth tapering, much like the country’s ride-share, food delivery and e-commerce sectors before, the report warned.

India’s Adani Group plans e-commerce, payments ventures, FT reports

Moreover, the quick-commerce firms face stiff competition from large e-commerce platforms such as Walmart’s Flipkart, Amazon and Reliance, who are preparing to launch their own quick-commerce operations.

“… while it is not guaranteed they will be able to counter quick-commerce players, the increased competition will have some impact on the industry profit pool,” the report said.

Additionally, the expanding sector will likely start to affect the local grocery ecosystem and attract regulatory measures to check its growth, the report said.

Earlier this month, TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan in an interview to Reuters said that India’s quick-commerce frenzy is a “passing fad” and unsustainable in the long run.

Blume Ventures was one of the earliest backers of crisis-laden quick-commerce firm Dunzo, which is reportedly on the brink of shutdown after a spate of layoffs, founder exits and unpaid vendor dues.

