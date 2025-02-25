From cricket to politics: Pakistan lags behind as India soars

Pakistan’s recent Champions Trophy loss to India was not merely a defeat. The clash starkly highlighted how far the country has fallen behind its arch-rival.

The match, marked by a dismal and uncompetitive performance, serves as a powerful emblem of the pervasive decline in Pakistani cricket. This is not an isolated incident – it’s part of a long-standing pattern.

Once fierce competitors, Pakistan now struggles to present any challenge to India, both on and off the field. The decline of cricket isn’t just a sporting failure. It mirrors the country’s broader struggles with economics, governance and global standing.

Like the country itself, Pakistan’s cricket team has become an underwhelming brand that fails to deliver on its promises. The lack of substantial reforms, the politicization of the sport and mismanagement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have all played a significant role in this decline.

While India aggressively invests in infrastructure, talent development, and professional management, Pakistan’s cricket remains ensnared in a cycle of nepotism, ad-hoc decisions and empty rhetoric.

The contrast between the two nations is glaring and unacceptable. India’s cricket board, the BCCI, stands as the richest in the world, backed by a robust domestic league (the IPL) that not only attracts global talent but also generates billions in revenue.

Pakistan’s PSL, though a step in the right direction, is simply insufficient by comparison. India’s cricketing success is rooted not just in financial might but in vision, strategic planning and effective execution, qualities that Pakistan desperately lacks.

The divergence between India and Pakistan surpasses cricket.

Over the years, India has solidified its position as a global powerhouse, with a wealthy economy, a formidable diplomatic presence, and increasing influence in international arenas. Backed by reforms, India’s GDP has soared in recent years, while Pakistan grapples with crippling debt, inflation, and political chaos.

India’s ascent is also evident in its global branding and diplomatic initiatives as well.

From recently hosting the G20 summit to spearheading initiatives on climate change and technology, India is now projecting itself as a leading voice for the Global South. Its strategic efforts, such as trying to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, reflects a nation with a clear and ambitious vision for its global role.

In stark contrast, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been reactive and inconsistent, perpetually overshadowed by internal crises and a lack of direction.

Not long ago, the gap between India and Pakistan was not as wide. Both nations faced similar challenges, and their cricketing rivalry was fierce and evenly matched.

However, India has surged ahead, while Pakistan has declined.

This difference is not solely economic or diplomatic. It’s cultural and psychological. India’s rise has imparted pride and confidence in its citizens, while Pakistan’s decline has increasingly become the reason of frustration and disillusionment.

Cricket serves as a reflection of this broader trend, highlighting the stark differences between the two countries. India’s cricketing success seems to be grounded in professionalism, innovation and ambition.

In contrast, Pakistan continues to rely on raw talent without the necessary systems, vision and sacrifices to nurture it. As a result, the team shines only occasionally while consistently failing to deliver on the big stage.

If Pakistan is to compete with India – whether in cricket or any other domain – it must implement serious and immediate reforms.

This entails overhauling the PCB, investing in grassroots development, and establishing a system that prioritizes merit over connections. Moreover, the PSL must be expanded and marketed globally to attract the necessary investment and talent.

Beyond cricket, Pakistan must confront its systemic issues, including corruption, political instability and economic mismanagement. Pakistan’s recent defeat to India is more than a sporting loss. It’s an urgent wake-up call.

The decline of cricket is a reflection of the country’s broader struggles, from economic stagnation to diplomatic irrelevance.

To compete with India – whether on the cricket pitch or the global stage – Pakistan needs more than just talent.

It requires a fundamental shift in its mindset and approach. The country must wholeheartedly embrace reform, innovation, and accountability to reclaim its rightful place on the world stage.

Without decisive action, the gap between these two nations will only continue to widen, leaving Pakistan hidden in the shadows of its once-equal rival.