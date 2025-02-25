Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

An all-important ICC Champions Trophy Group B encounter between Australia and South Africa has been abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

The match, which was to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was scheduled to begin at 2pm Pakistan Time.

However, even the toss couldn’t take place due to continuous drizzle.

This was an important match for both sides in the context of the semifinal spot, as the winner would have booked a berth in the final four.

The two finalists from Group A - India and New Zealand - were already confirmed when New Zealand eased past Bangladesh on Monday at the same venue.

The second consecutive win for New Zealand, knocked host Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the tournament.

Team News

Australia

Despite missing key players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis, Australia showcased their depth with an impressive victory over England. With that in mind, there’s little reason to make changes to the playing XI.

Probable XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen’s ongoing elbow issue kept him out of the match against Afghanistan, and he may remain sidelined for this fixture as well.

Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi