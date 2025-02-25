Russian air attack on Ukraine injures one in Kyiv region, governor says

A Russian air attack injured a 44-year-old woman and damaged several houses in the Kyiv region, Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, said on Tuesday.

“She received wounds to her leg, she has been hospitalised,” Kalashnyk said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after the country’s air force warned of a Russian missile attack that also forced NATO-member neighbouring Poland to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear. There was no comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which Russia launched three years ago on its smaller neighbour and has since killed thousands, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.