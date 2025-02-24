AIRLINK 187.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.96%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.46%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PACE 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.56%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.17%)
SEARL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.83%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TRG 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
BR100 11,825 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 35,200 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,470 Decreased By -331.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 34,902 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.38%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it wants a long-term Ukraine peace deal, not a quick U.S.-backed ceasefire

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia wants a long-term peace deal over Ukraine that tackles what it regards as the root causes of the conflict and not a quick U.S.-backed ceasefire followed by a swift restart of fighting, a senior Russian diplomat told the RIA news agency.

In an interview released on Monday, the third anniversary of tens of thousands of Russian troops crossing into Ukraine at the orders of President Vladimir Putin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was after a Ukraine deal that stood the test of time.

“We can recognise with sufficient confidence the desire of the American side to move towards a quick ceasefire,” RIA cited Ryabkov as saying.

“But … a ceasefire without a long-term settlement is the path to a swift resumption of fighting and a resumption of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including consequences for Russian-American relations. We do not want this.

“We need to find a long-term solution, which, in turn, must necessarily include an element of overcoming the root causes of what has been happening in and around Ukraine,” said Ryabkov.

Trump hands Russian economy a lifeline after three years of war

Russia-U.S. talks held in Riyadh last week, which Moscow has said agreed to work on restoring bilateral ties and preparing for Ukraine talks, did not offer greater clarity about President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, Ryabkov said.

He repeated Moscow’s stance that it had no choice but to launch what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine - something Ukraine and the West call a brutal colonial-style war of conquest - because of what he said was the NATO alliance’s “unrestrained” eastwards expansion.

He also complained about what he called the trampling of the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, repeating an allegation which Kyiv denies.

NATO alliance Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov Ukraine peace deal Russian American relations

Comments

200 characters

Russia says it wants a long-term Ukraine peace deal, not a quick U.S.-backed ceasefire

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Read more stories