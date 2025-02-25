AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-1.85%)
BOP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.92%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 213.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.37%)
PACE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.73%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.35%)
POWER 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PPL 178.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PRL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 97.73 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.58%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 62.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 12,015 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 36,035 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 114,623 Increased By 293.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 118.2 (0.33%)
Feb 25, 2025
Australian shares end lower on weak corporate earnings

Reuters Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 12:01pm

Australian shares settled lower on Tuesday as weak corporate earnings of Domino’s Pizza and Johns Lyng Group soured market sentiment, with consumer discretionary and technology stocks leading the decline.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 8,251.9, posting its sixth session of loss in seven.

Weak U.S. market leads and “nasty” corporate results dragged down the benchmark, said Henry Jennings, a senior market analyst at Marcus Today Pty.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell overnight as investors worried about demand for technology supporting artificial intelligence.

In Sydney, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises closed 10.5% lower and was among the top laggards, after the pizza chain operator posted first-half profit below expectation. It was the top loser on the consumer discretionary sub-index, which fell 2.7%.

Building services provider Johns Lyng Group plunged 33.4% to post its lowest close since early-September 2020, after reporting weaker-than-expected first-half results. The stock was the top drag on the benchmark index.

Australian stocks slip as technology, commodity stocks decline

Meanwhile, Zip Co rose 13.9% to become the top gainer on the benchmark after the Australia-based digital financial services firm said its first-half cash earnings more than doubled and forecast annual earnings ahead of consensus expectations.

Among sectors, technology closed 1.6% lower, with Jennings saying WiseTech Global continued to weigh on the sub-index.

WiseTech Global closed 2.8% lower. The stock fell more than 20% on Monday after four directors decided to step down.

Financials ended 0.6% lower, with the “Big Four” banks shedding between 0.1% and 1.3%. The sub-index had snapped a seven-session losing streak on Monday.

Miners ended 0.8% lower, while gold stocks rose 0.7%.

Energy stocks climbed 0.3% on higher oil prices as fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran increased supply concerns.

Woodside Energy ended 2.8% higher after the oil and gas major beat annual profit estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.8% lower at 12,307.27.

Australian shares

Australian shares end lower on weak corporate earnings

