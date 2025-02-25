Australian shares end lower on weak corporate earnings

Australian shares settled lower on Tuesday as weak corporate earnings of Domino’s Pizza and Johns Lyng Group soured market sentiment, with consumer discretionary and technology stocks leading the decline.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 8,251.9, posting its sixth session of loss in seven.

Weak U.S. market leads and “nasty” corporate results dragged down the benchmark, said Henry Jennings, a senior market analyst at Marcus Today Pty.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell overnight as investors worried about demand for technology supporting artificial intelligence.

In Sydney, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises closed 10.5% lower and was among the top laggards, after the pizza chain operator posted first-half profit below expectation. It was the top loser on the consumer discretionary sub-index, which fell 2.7%.

Building services provider Johns Lyng Group plunged 33.4% to post its lowest close since early-September 2020, after reporting weaker-than-expected first-half results. The stock was the top drag on the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, Zip Co rose 13.9% to become the top gainer on the benchmark after the Australia-based digital financial services firm said its first-half cash earnings more than doubled and forecast annual earnings ahead of consensus expectations.

Among sectors, technology closed 1.6% lower, with Jennings saying WiseTech Global continued to weigh on the sub-index.

WiseTech Global closed 2.8% lower. The stock fell more than 20% on Monday after four directors decided to step down.

Financials ended 0.6% lower, with the “Big Four” banks shedding between 0.1% and 1.3%. The sub-index had snapped a seven-session losing streak on Monday.

Miners ended 0.8% lower, while gold stocks rose 0.7%.

Energy stocks climbed 0.3% on higher oil prices as fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran increased supply concerns.

Woodside Energy ended 2.8% higher after the oil and gas major beat annual profit estimates.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.8% lower at 12,307.27.