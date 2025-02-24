AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
HUBC 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 202.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.65%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.92%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
BR100 11,825 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 35,200 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,511 Decreased By -290 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,926 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.32%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian stocks slip as technology, commodity stocks decline

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 11:20am

Australian shares edged lower on Monday, hurt by a decline in technology stocks following a slump in software maker WiseTech, while softer underlying prices pushed commodity stocks lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 8,279.5 points by 0031 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Friday. Logistics software maker WiseTech Global plunged 22% after four of its non-executive directors decided to step aside owing to differing views around the ongoing role of the company’s billionaire founder and former CEO Richard White.

WiseTech was the worst performer on the benchmark index and the technology sub-index, which plunged 8% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since mid-June 2022.

Shares of tech company Iress, which provides software to financial services industry, dropped 17% after its full-year profit forecast fell short of estimates.

Australian shares post worst week in 2-1/2 years

ASX-listed shares of Block also dropped 10.6% after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Mining stocks fell 1.6%, dragged by a 0.7% decline in iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Iron ore miner Rio Tinto lost 1.7%, while BHP Group shed 1.6%.

Energy stocks shed 1.5% after oil prices settled down more than $2 a barrel on Friday and posted a weekly decline.

Woodside Energy and Santos fell 0.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks fell 2.2% after bullion eased from its record high. Limiting the losses, financial stocks and discretionary consumer stocks rose 0.8% each.

On Friday, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.69%, the S&P 500 lost 104.39 points, while Nasdaq lost 2.20% amid mounting concerns over new tariff threats and softening consumer demand.

Japan’s Nikkei was last up 0.26% at 38,776.94 points.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.9% to 12,510.55 points.

Investors now await crucial inflation print from Australia due on Wednesday, for more clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy stance.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian stocks slip as technology, commodity stocks decline

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Read more stories