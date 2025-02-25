AIRLINK 188.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.43%)
FFL 15.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.33%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
MLCF 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.98%)
OGDC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.25%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.02 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.66%)
PRL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.31%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
SEARL 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.36%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,455 Increased By 1125.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,027 Increased By 414.1 (1.16%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-25

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Terence J Sigamony Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC)’s representative in Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), Advocate Akhtar Hussain resigned from JCP membership, citing “present controversies” regarding judicial appointments.

In a letter written to chairman Judicial Commission, Akhtar Hussain said: “On present controversies with regard to judicial appointments, I am unable to continue and, hereby, resign as being member of JCP.”

Hussain, a senior advocate of the SC, recalled that the PBC had “unanimously nominated” him as a JCP member thrice.

“I continued to discharge my responsibilities to the best of my abilities,” he said.

The lawyer did not specify further details about the reservations, if any; he had about the recent flurry of changes in the apex court and the IHC that followed the judges’ appointments.

LHC additional judges: JCP nominates 9 advocates for appointment

Paying his regards to the JCP members, he assured them: “I will continue to make all efforts for (the) development and independence of judicial and democratic institutions.” Under 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Commission, which approves judicial appointments, was reconstituted to include four members of the parliament.

On February 14, six judges of the Supreme Court took oaths following their nomination by the JCP. The commission meeting was boycotted by two PTI members part of it over the ongoing controversy on the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier this month, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar from the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court (BHC) were transferred to the IHC. The controversy centres around the alteration of the seniority list following the appointments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC courts Pakistan Bar Council JCP 26th Constitutional Amendment Advocate Akhtar Hussain JCP members judges appointments

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories