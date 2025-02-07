AIRLINK 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

LHC additional judges: JCP nominates 9 advocates for appointment

Terence J Sigamony Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated nine advocates for appointment as additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The commission by majority of its total membership nominated Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood.

The JCP meeting was held on Thursday for considering the nominations for appointment of additional judges in the LHC in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Before commencement of the proceedings, the members collectively offered condolences on the passing of wife of Akhtar Hussain, senior advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan/Member JCP.

The commission, unanimously, decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council has elected senior advocate from Karachi Muhammad Yaseen Azad as the new chairman Executive Committee of the Council.

An emergent meeting of Executive Committee of the PBC was held in this regard at the Council’s office on Thursday.

The chairmanship of the PBC’s Executive Committee became vacant due to the elevation of Muhammad Tariq Afridi as additional judge of the Peshawar High Court.

Yaseen Azad is a senior advocate of Supreme Court and former member of JCP and has also enjoyed the office of President Supreme Court Bar Association.

