PU 134th convocation: Zero tolerance against harassment, drug use: Governor

LAHORE: Announcing zero tolerance against the incidents of harassment and use of drugs in the universities across the province, Governor Punjab/ Chancellor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed his firm resolve that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

While addressing the 134th convocation of Punjab University, here on Monday, the governor emphasized his commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for female students, akin to what he would want for his own daughters. “All the female students studying in the universities are my daughters and I want to give them the same environment that I want for my daughters,” he said.

The Governor said, “A vice-chancellors’ conference is being organized soon to solve the problems of the universities.”

The governor said that by the next year, efforts will be made to bring Punjab University among the top 500 universities. He said that 50% of the IT graduates in Pakistan are our graduates, which is a matter of pride for PU. He said that for the first time, digitalization of the university is being done in PU which will help improve financial and administrative matters along with provision of quality education.

He said that the Punjab University is fortunate to have got Dr Muhammad Ali as VC, who has taken commendable steps in a very short period of time. He hoped that under the leadership of Dr Ali, the international ranking of PU will definitely improve. He said that parents cut their pockets to teach their children, and now it is your responsibility to keep your parents like flowers. He congratulated the students who received degrees and medals, their parents and teachers.

The governor on this occasion distributed medals and degrees among the students. As many as 1087 students from different departments were awarded degrees in the convocation. For the first time in the history of Punjab University, more than 400 PhD degrees were given. In addition, 254 MS, M.Phil, undergraduate students were also awarded medals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025