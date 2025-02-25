PTA approve two VPN service providers under Class Licence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the applications of Zettabyte and Alpha 3 Cubic for the grant of Class Licences to provide Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in Pakistan.

The decision is part of PTA’s ongoing initiative to regulate VPN service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services.

This move aims to facilitate businesses in using VPNs for legitimate purposes while ensuring data security, privacy, and compliance with regulatory frameworks.

According to PTA, the initiative is designed to promote transparency and responsible connectivity solutions.

The authority has encouraged other VPN service providers to apply for the Class Licence through its official eServices portal at https://eservices.pta.gov.pk.

