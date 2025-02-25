AIRLINK 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.27%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (2.2%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 42.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PRL 35.77 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.5%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SEARL 98.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.26%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 62.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,437 Increased By 1106.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 36,018 Increased By 405.6 (1.14%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

LDA package underway across city: Minister

Recorder Report Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab government’s Lahore Development Package is underway across the city, which includes the renovation of roads, improvement of the sewerage system and execution of other essential development projects at the local level.

He expressed these views on Monday after inaugurating the construction of the 5-kilometer long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel here. He highlighted that this road had long been in disrepair, causing significant inconvenience to local residents due to its heavy usage.

For the past 15 years, no attention was given to its maintenance; however, under the special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reconstruction of this road has now commenced, along with the repair and rehabilitation of roads throughout the constituency, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allocating Rs1.5 billion for PP-148 and Rs3.5 billion for the MNAs’ constituency, ensuring comprehensive development work. He assured the public that by next year, no road in the area will be in a deteriorated condition, and all reconstruction work will be completed. Additionally, he pledged that the sewerage system would be fully operational, and there would be no non-functional tube wells.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government aims to transform north Lahore into a model urban area within the next two years. Criticizing past administrations, he remarked that those who came to power through election rigging in 2018 ignored the constituency’s problems; “we have a five-year mandate, but we will resolve all local issues within two years.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LDA Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Lahore Development Package

Comments

200 characters

LDA package underway across city: Minister

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories