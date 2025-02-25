LDA package underway across city: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab government’s Lahore Development Package is underway across the city, which includes the renovation of roads, improvement of the sewerage system and execution of other essential development projects at the local level.

He expressed these views on Monday after inaugurating the construction of the 5-kilometer long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel here. He highlighted that this road had long been in disrepair, causing significant inconvenience to local residents due to its heavy usage.

For the past 15 years, no attention was given to its maintenance; however, under the special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reconstruction of this road has now commenced, along with the repair and rehabilitation of roads throughout the constituency, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allocating Rs1.5 billion for PP-148 and Rs3.5 billion for the MNAs’ constituency, ensuring comprehensive development work. He assured the public that by next year, no road in the area will be in a deteriorated condition, and all reconstruction work will be completed. Additionally, he pledged that the sewerage system would be fully operational, and there would be no non-functional tube wells.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government aims to transform north Lahore into a model urban area within the next two years. Criticizing past administrations, he remarked that those who came to power through election rigging in 2018 ignored the constituency’s problems; “we have a five-year mandate, but we will resolve all local issues within two years.”

