Omar Ayub tells CJP: ‘Fundamental rights of IK, spouse arbitrarily usurped’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, on Monday, said that “during their meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi we informed him that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were currently at Adiala Jail, their fundamental rights have been arbitrarily usurped.”

Talking to reporters outside the Federal Judicial Complex after appearing before the court in different cases, he said the CJP had invited him for a meeting as opposition leader.

When he met Imran Khan in jail along with other party leaders, he informed Khan and sought permission from him about the meeting CJP. “Khan allowed him to meet with CJP,” he said.

He said “we informed the CJP that Khan and his wife’s fundamental rights were being deliberately violated in jail, as neither party leaders nor their sons are allowed to meet them.

If this was the state of affairs in the lower judiciary, then what will the situation be like in the upper courts,“ he said.

The opposition leader said PTI delegation informed the CJP its concerns over the jail trial of Imran Khan.

“We told the CJP that former prime minister Imran Khan is only the premier whose trial are continuing in jail unlike other prime ministers who were tried in open courts. We also briefed the CJP regarding the harassment of the party workers by the police in Punjab and Islamabad,” he said.

Earlier, he appeared before ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in nine cases.

His lawyer requested the court to adjourn hearing as the lead counsel Babar Awan is not available.

The court approved his request and adjourned hearing till April 10.

