European ambassadors reaffirm support for Ukraine

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: European ambassadors in Pakistan reaffirmed their strong support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, expressing continued assistance in its fight to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The special event was hosted by Embassy of Poland here on Monday to mark solidarity with Ukraine.

The event was attended by the Czech Republic’s Ambassador Ladislav Steinhübel, the envoys of France Nicolas Galey, Germany Alfred Grannas, Ukraine Markiian Chuchuk and the European Union’s representative Riina Kionka.

They condemned Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

The diplomats denounced the Russian Federation’s actions as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to global p ace and security.

Three years ago, Russia launched an attack against its neighbour, destroying peace in Europe and endangering food and energy security worldwide.

All the ambassadors commended Ukraine’s resilience in the face of war, stating that its struggle is not just for national survival but also for the protection of European values.

They were of the view that Ukraine was fighting not only for itself but for all those who believe in freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

They expressed the resolve to stand with Ukraine.

The EU envoys highlighted the extensive support provided to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid, economic assistance, and military supplies.

Drawing lessons from history, the diplomats rejected any negotiations that compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“Appeasing aggressors only emboldens them. Recognising land grabs and annexation sets a dangerous precedent,” they warned, vowing that Europe would never accept Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory.

They also referenced the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, drawing parallels between past and present conflicts.

“History has shown that no power is invincible. Ukraine’s success in strengthening its institutions and integrating with Europe will prevent it from ever being part of a neo-colonial Russian project,” they asserted.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of Ukraine’s European future.

“The EU has granted Ukraine candidate status, and we remain committed to welcoming it as a full member,” the statement read.

The ambassadors vowed continued support for Ukraine, stressing that the struggle extends beyond Europe and is crucial for global peace and stability.

Pakistan Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war European ambassadors

