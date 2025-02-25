Diplomatic Bentley Stolen Case: Accused Navaid Yamin acquitted

KARACHI: The Special Court for Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling acquitted Navaid Yamin in a case involving a Bentley Mulsanne, stolen in London and recovered from Karachi that drew international attention.

Special Judge Muhammad Saad Qureshi, in his March 12, 2024 verdict, found no evidence linking Yamin to either smuggling or selling the vehicle.

The court noted the absence of both criminal intent and action, leading to Yamin’s acquittal under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

