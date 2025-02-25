AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

‘Solar Pakistan 2025’ exhibition held at Lahore

Press Release Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Solar Pakistan 2025, region’s largest solar energy exhibition, commenced at Expo Centre, Lahore, marking a major step forward in Pakistan’s clean energy transition.

Organized by Fakt Exhibitions, the three-day event (February 21–23) brings together global industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge solar technologies and drive sustainable progress.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shah Jahan Mirza (MD) Private Power & Infrastructure Board Ministry of Energy, who emphasized the critical role of alternative energy in Pakistan’s future and said, “Solar Pakistan is a game-changer in our nation’s journey towards sustainability. Events like these pave the way for innovation, investment, and climate action, ensuring a cleaner, and greener Pakistan.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, highlighted the exhibition’s impact on the alternative energy landscape, “Solar Pakistan is not just an exhibition—it’s a catalyst for progress. By bringing together global expertise and next-generation solar technologies, we are unlocking new opportunities for energy efficiency, economic growth, and environmental stewardship.”

