Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

Mohmand Dam scheduled for completion in 2026-27: Wapda chairman reviews construction work on all key sites

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: Following diversion of River Swat in August last year, the construction work on all key sites of Mohmand Dam is progressing ahead at a good pace; while the project is expected to be completed in 2026-27.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Mohmand Dam Project and reviewed in detail the construction activities on spillway, upstream and downstream coffer dams, diversion tunnels, power house and power intake.

He was briefed that concreting on the spillway is progressing ahead of schedule. Downstream Coffer Dam has reached the design height, while Upstream Coffer Dam will attain its maximum elevation of 414 meter above mean sea level in April this year. Excavation for construction of the Main Dam pit and side slopes stripping is also in progress. Excavation works for construction of the power tunnel, penstocks and manifold/shaft access tunnels are also underway. Likewise, excavation for the irrigation tunnels and rock support works are also going on while construction work on the left side Main Canal is also under process.

Later, the chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the Project Office. Detailed deliberations were made during the meeting on various issues including quarry development, large scale triaxial machine testing, electrical and mechanical (E&M) design and manufacturing etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MOHMAND DAM

