Women Protection Centre inaugurated

LAHORE: In a significant step towards ensuring women’s safety, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Women Protection Centre in Lahore.

This facility, the second of its kind after Multan, aims to provide immediate legal assistance, psychological support, and police protection to women in distress.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Hina Parvez Butt emphasized that the Punjab government is taking concrete measures to protect women, with a dedicated law for protection centres already tabled in the provincial assembly.

She stated that the centre includes a front desk for registering complaints, along with the services of legal officers and psychologists.

