12 terrorists killed in Khyber district

RAWALPINDI: On night 23/24 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in General Area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as a result of which, 10 terrorists were “sent to hell”, said a press release.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.