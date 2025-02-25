AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
BOP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.48%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (2.11%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
POWER 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
PPL 180.86 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.57%)
PRL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.62%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 98.03 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,126 Increased By 103.1 (0.86%)
BR30 36,481 Increased By 351.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,497 Increased By 1167.3 (1.02%)
KSE30 36,051 Increased By 438.6 (1.23%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

12 terrorists killed in Khyber district

Press Release Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

RAWALPINDI: On night 23/24 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in General Area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as a result of which, 10 terrorists were “sent to hell”, said a press release.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

terrorists killed

Comments

200 characters

12 terrorists killed in Khyber district

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories