World Print 2025-02-25

German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt as Europe waits

AFP Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

BERLIN: German election winner Friedrich Merz on Monday faced the task of quickly building a new government that is eagerly awaited in Europe at a time of tectonic change in transatlantic relations.

After winning Sunday’s election, the conservative Merz said a united Europe must build up its defences as US President Donald Trump has cast doubt over the future strength of the NATO alliance.

As the Ukraine war grinds on into a fourth year, he also pledged continued support for Kyiv even as Trump hopes to end the conflict directly with Russia, over the heads of Ukraine and Europe.

While the geopolitical challenges loom, Merz must forge a new coalition government at home, most likely with the vanquished Social Democrats (SPD) of the outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The world isn’t waiting for us,” Merz said late Sunday after his CDU/CSU alliance claimed victory with 28 percent of the vote.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party came second with a record 20 percent, driven by fears over immigration and with strongest gains in its heartland in the ex-communist east. But Merz’s CDU/CSU alliance and all other parties have pledged to keep it out of power behind a “firewall” of non-cooperation.

Other pressing challenges await Merz, with action needed on the ailing economy after two years of recession, driven in part by high energy prices sparked by the Ukraine war.

“The German economy needs a new government capable of acting very quickly,” said BDI industry group president Peter Leibinger.

