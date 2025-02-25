AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
BOP 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FLYNG 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.67%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
MLCF 50.80 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.59%)
OGDC 215.30 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.34%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
PAEL 42.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.05%)
PPL 181.10 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (1.71%)
PRL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
SEARL 98.29 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.51%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TRG 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 131.3 (1.09%)
BR30 36,575 Increased By 444.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 115,756 Increased By 1426.3 (1.25%)
KSE30 36,105 Increased By 492.6 (1.38%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 354,281 tonnes of cargo comprising 250,950 tonnes of import cargo and 103,331 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 250,950 comprised of 140,502 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,461 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,764 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,183 tonnes of Mop, 7,140 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 84,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 103,331 comprised of 88,717 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,540 tonnes of Clinkers &6,834 tonnes of Sand.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Seaspan Santos, Sfl Humber, Genuine Ace, Value & Kmtc Nhava Sheva berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Xin Wu Xiang Hai, Ashico Symphony, Falcon Triumph, Ardhianto, AlsClivia, Ts Keelung & Sm Mahi sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

