Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 354,281 tonnes of cargo comprising 250,950 tonnes of import cargo and 103,331 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 250,950 comprised of 140,502 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,461 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,764 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,183 tonnes of Mop, 7,140 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 84,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 103,331 comprised of 88,717 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,540 tonnes of Clinkers &6,834 tonnes of Sand.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Seaspan Santos, Sfl Humber, Genuine Ace, Value & Kmtc Nhava Sheva berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Xin Wu Xiang Hai, Ashico Symphony, Falcon Triumph, Ardhianto, AlsClivia, Ts Keelung & Sm Mahi sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

