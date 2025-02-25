AIRLINK 187.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.33%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 42.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.07%)
HUBC 133.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 50.55 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.08%)
OGDC 215.80 Increased By ▲ 5.43 (2.58%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
PAEL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.8%)
PPL 181.75 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.07%)
PRL 35.77 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.5%)
PTC 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SEARL 98.28 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.5%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
SYM 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
TRG 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,157 Increased By 134.6 (1.12%)
BR30 36,574 Increased By 444.2 (1.23%)
KSE100 115,781 Increased By 1450.5 (1.27%)
KSE30 36,140 Increased By 527.1 (1.48%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Gold hits new record high on tariff worries

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

NEW YORK: Gold prices surged to a record high on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, with additional support coming from inflows into the world’s top gold-backed exchange-traded fund. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,941.60 an ounce as of 09:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT).

It hit $2,956.15 earlier in the session — its eleventh record high in 2025. US gold futures added 0.2% to $2,957.50. US dollar index touched its lowest level since Dec. 10 earlier in the session, making bullion more affordable for buyers using other currencies. “Investors believe that in the coming weeks and months or longer than that gold prices are going to continue to appreciate,” said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

“The path of least resistance for gold remains sideways to higher and as long as uncertainty persists, gold is likely to continue rising.” US President Donald Trump warned of imminent new tariffs last week. These plans are broadly viewed as inflationary and capable of sparking trade wars, thereby increasing the demand for safe-haven assets like bullion. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 904.38 tonnes on Friday, the highest since August 2023.

Prices holding above $2,950 per ounce are drawing investor focus toward the $3,000 mark, with the metal up more than 12% in 2025.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits new record high on tariff worries

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories