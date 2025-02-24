AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says discussing ‘major’ economic deals with Putin

AFP Published February 24, 2025

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are discussing “major” economic deals as part of discussions on ending the war started by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump issued the statement after being joined by French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for a conference call with other G7 leaders on the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Washington’s European allies are scrambling to react to the abrupt shift in US policy since Trump took office last month.

After three years of steady US and European support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Trump has entered talks with Moscow on a settlement – while leaving it unclear how much say Ukraine and European countries will be allowed in shaping the terms.

Putin growing concerned by Russia’s economy, as Trump pushes for Ukraine deal

Russia has been under crushing international sanctions spearheaded by former president Joe Biden’s administration in response to its military onslaught against neighboring Ukraine.

The punitive measures would have to end – a major victory for Putin – for the potential US-Russian “transactions” touted by Trump to go ahead.

In his post, Trump said he had also highlighted to other G7 leaders his goal of getting Ukraine to sign an agreement giving the United States access to its natural resources in return for US support in any peace settlement.

“I emphasized the importance of the vital ‘Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal’ between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!” Trump wrote.

“This deal, which is an ‘Economic Partnership,’ will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end.”

The G7 call and Macron’s visit to Washington come as Trump repeatedly casts doubt on his commitment to historic US alliances, including NATO, which was formed after World War II to defend western Europe against Soviet expansion.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin NATO White House Emmanuel Macron G7 leaders

Comments

200 characters

Trump says discussing ‘major’ economic deals with Putin

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Ten militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber district: ISPR

Reforming SOEs and privatisation ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Saudi Arabia confirms $500mn commitment to polio eradication effort for Pakistan, Afghanistan, WHO says

Read more stories