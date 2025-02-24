Ten militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber district: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, on the night of 23-24 February 2025. The operation, launched on credible intelligence about the presence of Khwarij militants, resulted in the elimination of ten terrorists, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, security forces effectively engaged the militants’ location during the operation, neutralizing the threat.

“Ten Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement read, emphasizing the success of the operation.

A sanitization operation is currently underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining militants.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

The latest operation comes amid a surge in militant activities in Pakistan, particularly in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

There has been a significant uptick in terrorist incidents since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, with militant groups finding sanctuaries across the border.