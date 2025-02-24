AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ten militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber district: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2025

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, on the night of 23-24 February 2025. The operation, launched on credible intelligence about the presence of Khwarij militants, resulted in the elimination of ten terrorists, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, security forces effectively engaged the militants’ location during the operation, neutralizing the threat.

Army says 30 militants killed near Afghan border

“Ten Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement read, emphasizing the success of the operation.

A sanitization operation is currently underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining militants.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

The latest operation comes amid a surge in militant activities in Pakistan, particularly in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

There has been a significant uptick in terrorist incidents since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, with militant groups finding sanctuaries across the border.

TTP Afghan Taliban ISPR militants killed counterterrorism

Comments

200 characters

Ten militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber district: ISPR

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Host Pakistan knocked out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Reforming SOEs and privatisation ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Saudi Arabia confirms $500mn commitment to polio eradication effort for Pakistan, Afghanistan, WHO says

Read more stories