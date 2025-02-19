Army says 30 militants killed near Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army said on Tuesday it killed 30 militants in South Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan during an operation to clear the tribal district of the militants, who operate in both countries.

The army, in its statement, didn’t provide further details about the militants and what groups they might belong to.

The militants have accelerated their attacks since they revoked a ceasefire with the government late in 2022, a campaign that has seen some big hits in recent months, targeting only the military and its bases.