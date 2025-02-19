AIRLINK 189.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.31%)
BOP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 38.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.5%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PPL 173.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.57%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SEARL 97.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 27.4 (0.23%)
BR30 35,278 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.12%)
KSE100 113,465 Increased By 376.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,398 Increased By 89.4 (0.25%)
Feb 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-19

Army says 30 militants killed near Afghan border

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army said on Tuesday it killed 30 militants in South Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan during an operation to clear the tribal district of the militants, who operate in both countries.

The army, in its statement, didn’t provide further details about the militants and what groups they might belong to.

The militants have accelerated their attacks since they revoked a ceasefire with the government late in 2022, a campaign that has seen some big hits in recent months, targeting only the military and its bases.

Pakistan Army South Waziristan Afghan border terrorists killed militants killed

Comments

200 characters

Army says 30 militants killed near Afghan border

Economic prosperity hinges on end to terrorism: PM

Financing sources: Jul-Jan borrowing down $1.73bn to $4.585bn YoY

Foreign Direct Investment on upward trajectory

NA iterates nation’s support to Kashmiris

Country sees huge potential in GCC market: Aurangzeb

PPRA to clear SOEs’ industry- specific policies

PSMA supports govt’s Ramazan relief efforts

Provisional KE FCA for Nov ’24: Nepra receives motion for leave to review decision

Rating upgrade: MIGA mulls $500m trade finance guarantee package

Strategic location big opportunity: President

Read more stories