‘Bullish’ Bavuma wary of Australia ahead of Champions Trophy clash

RAWALPINDI: South African captain Temba Bavuma on Monday said his side would not be taking world champions Australia lightly despite a depleted bowling attack.

The two former Trophy champions meet for the first time in the event’s history in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, having each won their first games in Group B.

Australia – missing their pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc – chased down a stiff 352-run target against England in Lahore – on Saturday.

It was the highest-ever chase in the event’s history started in 1998.

Bavuma hailed Australia’s penchant for International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

“I mean any Australian outfit that comes together for an ICC event is always one that you don’t take lightly,” said Bavuma in a press conference.

New Zealand win toss, bowl against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

Australia have won the Champions Trophy twice while they won the ODI World Cup for the sixth time in India two years ago. In addition they also won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021.

“They don’t have their mainstay bowling attack but I think their batters may be doing a little bit more than what they’re accustomed to.”

England piled up 351-8 – a new tournament record of highest total – before Josh Inglis hit an unbeaten maiden hundred to seal the five wicket win.

Bavuma hopes his own batters will take advantage of Australia’s inexperienced bowling.

“Probably within the bowling there’s opportunities and I think if that presents itself on the day we’ll definitely be looking to make use of that opportunity,” said Bavuma.

South Africa blunted the famed Afghanistan spin attack, taking 59 runs off world’s best Rashid Khan in 10 wicket-less overs.

Ryan Rickelton posted a maiden ODI hundred while Bavuma (58), Aiden Markram (52 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (52) contributed in a strong 315-6 in Karachi.

They then restricted Afghanistan to 208 for a win in Group B.

Bavuma said Heinrich Klaasen was still recovering from a sore elbow that forced him to miss the first match.

“We still have to assess his (Klaasen) fitness. Mainly he is batting and I guess him and the medical team they’ll make a decision accordingly.”

Bavuma reckoned South Africa have a good chance to break the ICC event jinx, having not won any title since winning the Champions Trophy in 1998, then called the ICC Knock-Out tournament.

“Yeah, we’re quite bullish about our chances. I think - as much as in the tri- series, we didn’t have all our guys, it still was an opportunity for us to get info about conditions,” said Bavuma.

South Africa lost both their matches in the tri-series that preceded the Champions Trophy, with seven of their top players missing.

“Fortunately, the guys who came in, they’ve come in on the back of some good cricket back home. Confidence is good and we’re quite optimistic about our chances.”

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand are in Group A. The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.