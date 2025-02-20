AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi healthcare group SMC Hospitals hires banks for IPO, sources say

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian healthcare group SMC Hospitals has hired banks for a potential initial public offering (IPO) on the local bourse, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The hospital operator has picked banks including EFG Hermes and SNB Capital to work on the offering, two of the sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

One of the sources said that SMC Hospitals, which operates two hospitals in the capital city Riyadh with one more under construction, is looking to announce plans for the IPO before the summer.

EFG Hermes declined to comment, while SMC Hospitals and SNB Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows by 2.8% in third quarter

Stock markets in the Gulf have seen a wave of IPOs in recent years, aided by government efforts to diversify their economies away from oil. Saudi Arabia, which is investing heavily in sectors like healthcare under its Vision 2030 economic transformation plan, recorded the largest volume of offerings in the region last year.

Healthcare firm Fakeeh Care Group raised around $760 million in 2024’s largest offering in the kingdom, while Almoosa Health debuted last month.

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange expects a record year for listings, CEO Mohammed Al-Rumaih told Reuters earlier this week, adding 15 IPO applications have been approved.

Saudi Arabia MENA IPO SMC Hospitals

Comments

200 characters

Saudi healthcare group SMC Hospitals hires banks for IPO, sources say

IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories