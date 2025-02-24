AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy’s Meloni bags UAE investment pledge worth $40 billion

Reuters Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 07:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ROME: The United Arab Emirates plans to invest $40 billion in Italy, the two countries said at a bilateral summit in Rome, without providing any time frame.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pursued stronger ties with Gulf countries since taking office in 2022, ignoring concerns over human rights issues raised by political opponents.

Under her watch, Italy lifted arms sales embargoes for the UAE and Saudi Arabia imposed by previous governments, linked to the war in Yemen.

On Monday, Meloni welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahya on a state visit to Rome, and the pair pledged to work towards a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

“In this context, the UAE has announced a commitment of $40 billion to invest in Italy across key sectors,” the two governments said in a joint statement.

It added that “more than 40 new agreements were signed in total”, on areas including economic cooperation and investment defence, nuclear, space and cultural heritage affairs.

UAE’s ADNOC to raise up to $3 billion from gas unit stake sale

No details about companies involved were given.

Italian energy major Eni said separately it had signed a letter of intent with UAE companies MGX and G42 to develop data centres in Italy, powered by natural gas power plants that use carbon capture technology.

Eni also signed a deal with UAE state-controlled renewable energy firm Masdar and Taqa Transmission giving it the status of “preferred off-taker” of the renewable energy produced in Albania under an Italo-UAE-Albanian deal announced in January.

In addition, Eni signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ to cooperate on the critical minerals supply chain.

“It is a historic day, another milestone in our relationship,” Meloni told the Italy-United Arab Emirates Business Forum in Rome.

“The choice we made was to focus this partnership on strategic axes, such as artificial intelligence, data centres, space research, renewable energy and rare earths,” she added.

The joint statement pointed to enhanced military and security cooperation through “joint production, technology transfer, and the development of defense manufacturing facilities.”

It also mentioned joint cyber security exercises and the need for closer cooperation on ransomware threats, including with global partners such as the United States.

Last month, Meloni signed a strengthened strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia that was accompanied by business deals worth around $10 billion.

Italy uae MENA Giorgia Meloni

Comments

200 characters

Italy’s Meloni bags UAE investment pledge worth $40 billion

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Reforming SOEs and privatisation ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Saudi Arabia confirms $500mn commitment to polio eradication effort for Pakistan, Afghanistan, WHO says

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Read more stories