Saudi Arabia set to launch region’s inaugural five-star luxury train

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is taking another ambitious step towards its tourism goals, it is set to launch ‘Dream of the Desert’, the region’s very first five-star luxury train, it was announced recently.

It is a joint project between Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Arsenale S.p.A., the Italian luxury brand, and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

The journey will begin in the capital city of Riyadh and travel across SAR’s Northern Railway network.

The 1,300-kilometer route will take in the country’s desert landscapes, and stop at the city of Hail on one and two-night trips.

An earlier press release had noted that the itinerary traverses to Qurayyat – close to the northern border with Jordan.

The train is set to feature nearly 40 luxury cabins designed to reflect traditional Saudi architecture in a modern manner, by architect and interior designer Aline Asmar d’Amman and her studio, Culture in architecture.

Photo: Arsenale Group

Set to accomodate up to 82 guests, the train will feature top international chefs and bartenders, luxury accommodations, as well as curated cultural programs.

Photo: Arsenale Group

This development comes as Saudi continues to attract an increasing number of tourists, in an effort to diversify an oil-centric economy.

In 2016, the Saudi government launched Vision 2030, an effort to diversify economically, socially, and culturally, in line with the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Among plans include the futuristic city of Neom, including drawing tourists, artists and musicians to AlUla with its breathtaking rock formations and historical significance as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

Saudi Arabia also set to host the World Expo 2030 as well as the 2034 World Cup, underlining the Gulf kingdom’s growing influence in world.