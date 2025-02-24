New Zealand’s Bracewell puts Bangladesh in a spin in Champions Trophy

RAWALPINDI: New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell returned career-best ODI figures of 4-26 to help restrict Bangladesh to 236-9 in a key Group A Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi on Monday.

A win for New Zealand would send them into the semi-finals and also knock Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan out in the group phase of the 50-over tournament. India would go through with the Black Caps.

New Zealand won the opening match of the competition against Pakistan, who then lost to India on Sunday.

New Zealand elected to field first in their second match and their bowlers dominated despite a battling 77 by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Jaker Ali’s 45.

Bangladesh started well with a brisk opening stand of 45 between Tanzid Hasan and Shanto.

Tanzid took on the pace bowlers as he hit fast bowler Kyle Jamieson for a four and six but his run-a-ball 24 was cut short by Bracewell.

The 34-year-old off-spinner struck with his second delivery to get the left-handed Tanzid caught by Kane Williamson at midwicket.

Rookie pace bowler Will O’Rourke sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 13 and the middle-order suddenly surrendered to Bracewell’s off-spin.

Bracewell tied down the batsmen with his disciplined bowling and despite Shanto’s efforts to chip in with a few boundaries the runs dried up.

The patience paid off and Bracewell got his second wicket in his seventh over when Williamson took his second catch, a stunning effort as he turned from extra cover to catch the ball over his shoulder to dimiss the dangerous Towhid Hridoy for seven.

Bracewell completed his full quota in the 27th over and got two more wickets, removing veterans Mushfiqur Rahim (2) and Mahmudullah Riyad (4) as Bangladesh slipped to 118-5.

Shanto reached his fifty and attempted to rebuild with Jaker adding 45 for the sixth wicket before O’Rourke dismissed the captain with a short ball.

Jaker stood firm with the lower-order including a cameo by number eight Rishad Hossain, who hit a rapid 26, but the total looks below par on a pitch that usually favours batsmen.