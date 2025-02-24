Every game ‘pressure’ as Bangladesh face make-or-break clash

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons admits every game in the Champions Trophy “is hard and full of pressure” as the Tigers face a make-or-break clash with formidable New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday.

After India defeated Pakistan on Sunday, Bangladesh must beat the Black Caps or they will be eliminated from semi-final contention.

New Zealand, winners of the Champions Trophy in 2000, opened their campaign with victory over hosts Pakistan while Bangladesh lost to India.

If New Zealand win on Monday they qualify for the semi-finals from Group A alongside India.

“It’s the top eight in the world and you expect every game to be hard and full of pressure,” said Simmons, a former West Indian all-rounder.

“New Zealand have been playing well but tomorrow is a new day so we will try and make sure that they don’t play as well as they have been.”

Bangladesh are sweating on the fitness of 39-year-old batsman Mahmudullah who missed the India game with a calf injury.

“He (Mahmudullah) has to do a fitness test and then we’ll know after practise today whether he’s fit enough. He is important for us,” said Simmons of a player who has made 5,685 runs from 238 matches since his ODI debut in 2007.