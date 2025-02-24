AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.54%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
FCCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.46%)
MLCF 49.44 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.33%)
OGDC 210.48 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (3.81%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.64%)
POWER 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 178.01 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (3.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
PTC 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 161.7 (1.36%)
BR30 36,105 Increased By 784.7 (2.22%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, marks support for Ukraine

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 01:58pm

BRUSSELS: Europe must support Ukraine more than ever, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, as the bloc agreed to impose more sanctions against Russia ahead of a flurry of meetings in Brussels, Kyiv and Washington this week.

European officials have been left flat-footed by US President Donald Trump’s decisions to hold talks with Russia - spurning both Kyiv and Europe.

“We have to support Ukraine right now, more than ever,” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The 16th package of sanctions against Russia, which the ministers agreed on Monday, includes a ban on primary aluminium imports and sales of gaming consoles, as well as listing owners and operators of 74 so-called shadow fleet vessels used to evade sanctions.

Meanwhile, several EU leaders and ministers will be in Kyiv on Monday to mark their support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, while France and Britain’s leaders were travelling to the United States to meet Trump.

Ukraine would receive a new payment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.68 billion) from the European Union in March, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Kyiv, referring to a tranche of pre-approved aid being paid.

Von der Leyen said Ukraine would also benefit from EU plans to scale up European arms production and defence capabilities.

Speaking in Brussels, Kallas also said she would travel to the United States on Tuesday to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss EU-US relations and talks between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.

“You can discuss whatever you want with Putin, but if it comes to Ukraine and Europe, then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal,” Kallas said. Several of the foreign ministers at the Brussels meeting were wearing blue and yellow colours to mark their support for Kyiv.

EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government ‘as fast as possible’

Some, including Spain’s minister Jose Manuel Albares, said one should not confuse the victim, Ukraine, and the aggressor, Russia.

“It’s totally unacceptable, as the US wants to do today at the United Nations, to put the two countries on the same footing,” Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said.

“There is an aggressor and there is a victim.” Kallas herself said it was “clear” the “Russian narrative” was represented in what Trump was saying about the Russia-Ukraine war.

European Union US President Donald Trump Kaja Kallas Ukraine peace deal

Comments

200 characters

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, marks support for Ukraine

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Pakistan need big improvement after damaging India loss, says Shakeel

Consultations begin prior to ‘Uraan’ takeoff

Read more stories