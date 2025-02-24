EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government ‘as fast as possible’

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Monday for Germany to form a new coalition quickly as the bloc faces a crunch moment on Ukraine and building its own defences.

EU’s Kallas warns against Ukraine talks giving in to Russian aggression

“The German people have made a choice, and now they need to put together the government. I hope that they do it as fast as possible, because we really need to move on with the decisions also on the European level that require German participation,” Kallas said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.