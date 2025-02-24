NAB officer found dead in guest house

ISLAMABAD: A mysterious death of a high-ranking officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been reported at City Lodges in Street No 67, G-6/4, within the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station. According to the Aabpara Police, the body of Grade 19 officer Waqas Ahmed was found dead in a guest house in Islamabad’s G-6.

Police officials said that Waqas Ahmed’s room was locked from the inside, and during the initial investigation, no signs of torture or injuries were found on the body. The body has been shifted to Polyclinic Hospital for further investigation.

According to information, Waqas Ahmed was from Lahore and had previously served as the investigating officer in the Ogra case. Investigations are being conducted from various angles following his sudden and mysterious death to determine the actual causes.

