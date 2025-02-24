Three-Day Saka Nankana concludes

LAHORE: The three-day religious event commemorating the historic Saka Nankana concluded at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, marking a significant occasion in Sikhism.

Sikhs from all over the world participated in the event, with attendees from various regions of Pakistan, as well as Europe, the UK, Canada, the USA, and India, coming together to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs/ president of PSGPC, Ramesh Singh Arora, participated as a special guest. He highlighted the historical significance of Saka Nankana, stating that February 21 holds a unique place in Sikh history as on this day, 200 Sikhs laid down their lives.

On February 21, 1921, during the Saka Nankana incident, 200 Sikhs were martyred. This event left a profound impact on the hearts of Sikhs and remains an important part of Sikh history. The sacrifice of these martyrs strengthened the Sikh community, and their courage and bravery continue to be remembered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025