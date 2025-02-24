AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-24

NBP applauded for promoting equal opportunities and inclusivity at Career Fairs

Press Release Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is reaffirming its commitment to fostering equal opportunities and workplace inclusivity by actively participating in career fairs at leading universities and educational institutions nationwide. Through these engagements, NBP aims to connect with bright young minds, offer career guidance, and promote an inclusive and diverse workforce.

NBP recently participated in career fairs at prestigious institutions, including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Faisalabad, University of Punjab, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), Institute of Business Management (IoBM), and Indus University etc.

Central to these events is NBP’s emphasis on inclusive hiring practices, which are spotlighted through dedicated sessions. Students learn about initiatives such as targeted recruitment drives for underrepresented groups (e.g., women, persons with disabilities), internships for fresh graduates, and to those pursuing bachelor program. NBP representatives often share success stories of employees from varied backgrounds, underscoring the bank’s commitment to equity and accessibility.

Sharing his views, Mirza Muhammad Asim Baig, EVP & Group Head, Human Resource Management Group NBP said, “At NBP, we believe in empowering the youth by providing them with equal opportunities to excel in the corporate world. Our participation in career fairs underscores our dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where talent is recognized and nurtured without bias.”

