‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

This was stated by former caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz.

Ejaz took to X formerly known Twitter and stated that it’s time to make mark in the global fashion industry.

He stated, “It was a privilege to host the world-renowned fashion icon Jimmy Choo OBE at my residence on Sunday. His expertise and global influence in the fashion industry serve as a powerful inspiration.

I strongly believe that a School of Fashion Design in Pakistan — built on international collaborations and guided by visionary mentors like Jimmy Choo — can be a transformative force for our industry.

By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and adhering to global standards, we can elevate Pakistan-made fashion onto the world stage.

With the right strategy and commitment, Pakistan can achieve the $100 billion export milestone within the next five years. It’s time to make our mark in the global fashion industry.“

