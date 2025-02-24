AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

Press Release Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: “By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and adhering to global standards, Pakistan-made fashion can be elevated onto the world stage.”

This was stated by former caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz.

Ejaz took to X formerly known Twitter and stated that it’s time to make mark in the global fashion industry.

Fashion icon Prof Jimmy Choo all set to visit Pakistan

He stated, “It was a privilege to host the world-renowned fashion icon Jimmy Choo OBE at my residence on Sunday. His expertise and global influence in the fashion industry serve as a powerful inspiration.

I strongly believe that a School of Fashion Design in Pakistan — built on international collaborations and guided by visionary mentors like Jimmy Choo — can be a transformative force for our industry.

By nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and adhering to global standards, we can elevate Pakistan-made fashion onto the world stage.

With the right strategy and commitment, Pakistan can achieve the $100 billion export milestone within the next five years. It’s time to make our mark in the global fashion industry.“

