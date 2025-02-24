AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Muhammad Saleem Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:56am

LAHORE: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armenlin has said that Italy is keen to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan in various fields.

The Italian diplomat called on Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, at Governor House Lahore in which issues of environmental pollution, trade with a particular emphasis on olive trade were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Italy. He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will become stronger and more stable with the passage of time.

Italian envoy shows interest in livestock, dairy projects

He said that Pakistanis living in Italy are playing a positive role in the economy of Italy. He said that there is a vast potential for mutual cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

The governor said that there should also be exchange of business delegations between Pakistan and Italy. He thanked Italy for providing 1,000 vocational scholarships to Pakistani students.

He further said that recently many Pakistanis have lost lives in incidents while going abroad illegally at the hands of human smugglers. He said that the government has taken strict steps in Pakistan to deal with human smugglers. He said that the Italian government should ease the immigration laws so that Pakistanis can come to Italy legally.

The governor said that Italy can import olive fruit from Pakistan and use it in making olive oil. He said that ‘Made in Pakistan’ olive oil has started coming to the market. He said that with the support of Italian technology in “Made in Pakistan” olive oil, it will improve further.

He added that efforts are being made to improve the transport system to reduce pollution. He said that the Punjab government has started running electric buses, which will help reduce air pollution.

