AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-24

Share purchase of TRG Pakistan: Greentree Holdings says will bring in $50m foreign exchange inflows

Press Release Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 08:23am

KARACHI: Greentree Holdings Limited has said it will bring foreign exchange inflows of over $50 million to Pakistan as a result of offering to purchase an additional 35.147% (or 191.69 million) share of TRG Pakistan at Rs75/per share, which was announced in a bourse filing on January 16, 2025.

The holding firm has begun the process of injecting the new equity into the domestic economy, it said, with book closure taking place on February 21, 2025.

The amount is significantly higher than the total disclosed funding of $42.5 million attracted by around dozen startups in the country in 2024 that included investment and credit facilities, according to I2I deal flow tracker. The exchange inflows would improve Pakistan’s balance of payment and support the domestic currency to stay strong against the US dollar.

The price offered to purchase new shareholding pays a premium of almost 35% to existing shareholders over December 20 2024’s closing price of Rs55.59/share at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The company first expressed its interest to acquire 35.147% additional shares on December 23, 2024, it was learnt.

The intended purchase of new shareholding at 35.147% through tender offering would take up Greentree’s total shareholding to around 65%. It already holds 30% (or 162.01 million shares) at present.

Greentree manages the proceeds of the monetisation of the operating assets of TRG. Through the purchase of shares, the proceeds are being remitted to Pakistani shareholders.

According to a market analyst, Greentree has offered equal liquidity opportunities to every shareholder, and each shareholder has the flexibility to decide whether to sell shares and benefit from the liquidity or to continue to hold shares in order to have greater economic exposure to TRG assets.

Greentree started to make purchases of TRG Pakistan shares from the proceeds of the sale in 2021 of TRG’s stake in eTelequote. It was learnt that the continuation of these purchases by way of a tender are from the proceeds of the partial sale of its shares in IBEX Limited by TRG. A redemption of 35% of TRG Pakistan’s shares corresponds to a further remittance to Pakistan of around $52 million.

The purchase of new shareholding would be in compliance with existing takeover laws which require a tender offer once the threshold of 30% ownership is reached.

TRG Pakistan Limited will continue to operate as a listed company after the proposed acquisition and will continue its business operations and investments in the ordinary course, according to an announcement by AKD Securities.

Greentree Holdings Limited was incorporated as an exempt company in Bermuda in August 2020. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of a Bermuda incorporated company, TRG International Limited, which is an investment holding company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

shares TRG foreign exchange inflows trg pakistan Greentree Holdings Limited

Comments

200 characters

Share purchase of TRG Pakistan: Greentree Holdings says will bring in $50m foreign exchange inflows

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories