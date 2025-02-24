Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

LAHORE: Jetour, a leading innovator in the automotive industry, has officially launched its operations in Pakistan in collaboration with United Auto Industries.

To mark this milestone, Jetour introduced two latest models, the Jetour Dashing and Jetour X70 Plus, at an exclusive launch event held at a local hotel in Lahore on February 20, 2025.

The event was attended by industry leaders, media representatives, and esteemed guests. With the United plant fully operational for CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly, Jetour Pakistan has commenced bookings for both models at introductory prices through its dealer network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles to the local market.

The Jetour Dashing and Jetour X70 Plus exemplify United Group’s focus on advanced technology, performance, and design. Both models are C-segment SUVs, powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine producing 115 horsepower and 230 NM torque, paired with a 6-speed DCT transmission.

The Jetour Dashing is a 5-seater, while the X70 Plus offers a 7-seater option. Designed with innovation in mind, they feature a sleek modern design, advanced infotainment systems, and comprehensive safety measures, including six airbags.

Speaking at the launch, Sana Ullah Ch (Chairman of United Group) and Kevin Xu (Vice President Jetour International) emphasized that this introduction marks a significant step towards meeting the evolving demands of Pakistani consumers and setting new industry benchmarks.

