Sharjeel vows commitment to development projects

HYDERABAD: Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated his unwavering commitment to undertaking comprehensive development initiatives in his area, ensuring that his people receive optimal support and assistance.

Heading over a meeting with chairmen and vice-chairmen of local government bodies at the committee room of Rawal House, TandoJam, the provincial minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon emphasised the imperative of transparently utilizing funds allocated by the Sindh government for public welfare projects.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul Aabdeen Memon, Divisional Director Information Irshad Ali Chandio, District officer Marvi Soomro, and local government chairmen and vice-chairmen of Taluka Tando Jam attended the meeting.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon directed the chairmen to optimize the utilization of funds received from the Sindh government, cautioning that strict action would be taken against any chairman, if found misappropriating these funds.

The Information minister underscored that the Sindh chief minister has issued clear instructions to ensure that local government funds are utilised exclusively for public works, effectively addressing

the problems faced by the people.

Sharjeel reaffirmed his determination to establish his constituency as a model constituency, underscoring the importance of serving the people to further bolster their trust.