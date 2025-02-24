Message from Akira Terakawa, Chairman of the Japan-Pakistan Business Co-operation Committee

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty The Emperor of Japan on His birthday. This commemorative occasion allows us to reflect on the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Japan as well as explore possibilities for further cooperation together.

Since 1984, the JPBCC has been promoting bilateral business ties, trade, investment, and economic activities. In August 2023, we organized the Pakistan Investment Seminar with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Pakistan and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). We welcomed H.E. Mr. Chaudhry, Federal Minister of the BOI, and Mr. Murtaza, Chairman of the PJBF. Over 100 Japanese companies attended, demonstrating strong interest in Pakistan's potential. Through the upcoming meetings, we hope to further strengthen economic ties between Japan and Pakistan by bringing together the strengths of both the public and private sectors.

In these challenging times, maintaining strong bilateral relations is crucial. Pakistan, with its population of over 240 million people, including approximately 60% under 25 years old and many English-speaking professionals, presents immense potential for growth and cooperation, particularly in promising industries such as automobiles, textiles, and information technology. In all likelihood this will attract more Japanese companies to the Pakistani market as the country achieves further economic development thanks to its demographic dividend. I expect more and more Japanese companies to enter the Pakistan market further into the future.

EXPO 2025 OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN is scheduled to be held in April of this year. The Expo will be a grand event with the participation of more than 160 countries and regions including Pakistan. With the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” we hope that the Expo will serve as a remarkable catalyst for creating a new future. We warmly welcome you all to visit Japan for this special occasion.

As we celebrate His Majesty's birthday, we look forward to further strengthening friendly Pakistan-Japan relations. We are confident that our cooperation will contribute to mutual prosperity and regional stability. May the bonds between our nations continue to flourish, bringing benefits to both our peoples and the wider region as a whole.

