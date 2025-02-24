AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Message from Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan in Karachi

Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito on his 65th birthday and take this opportunity to address the people of Pakistan as the Consul General of Japan in Karachi.

The relationship between Japan and Pakistan has been passed down through the efforts of our predecessors, who have woven the bonds of friendship through various exchanges between the governments and people of the two countries over the course of more than 70 years. Building on this foundation, Pakistan has a huge, energetic young population that will shape the future, and that gives it a lot of potential to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

In this context, the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi is working in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad on various projects aimed at developing bilateral relations. One such instance is the “Japan Fest” held last November, where we deepened mutual understanding between the two peoples with the theme of “fusion” and “sympathy” of Japanese and Pakistani culture. In addition, many Pakistanis come to Japan every year to study at universities and research institutions through the “MEXT scholarship program”, and many returnee students who have studied in Japan play an important role in Pakistan’s development and become a bridge of the two nations.

In terms of the economy, to strengthen the economies of both countries, we wish for many Pakistanis to visit the “EXPO 2025 OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN”.

Japan also continues to provide support in areas such as disaster prevention, sanitation, healthcare, education, and more. We hope to further promote assistance and cooperation that is closely linked to the local community.

On this wonderful occasion of the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito, I would like to convey once again our will to cooperate between Japan and Pakistan, and sincerely hope that we can continue to work together for a better future.

