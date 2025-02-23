AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Baku for two-day official visit

  • Premier visit to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, according to Prime Minister's Office
BR Web Desk Published February 23, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Baku for an official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Azerbaijan’s Baku for a two-day official visit, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the prime minister was received by senior Azerbaijani officials, according to the PMO.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold meetings with the President of Azerbaijan H.E. Ilham Aliyev and other senior Azerbaijani officials.

“The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, synergise efforts to deal with climate change, deepening defense collaboration, and fostering cultural exchanges,” the PMO statement read.

PM to sign deals worth $2bn with Azerbaijan

Multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, it added.

“As part of his engagements, the prime minister and the Azerbaijani leadership will also address the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, scheduled for Monday.

“The forum will bring together business leaders from both countries to explore avenues for joint ventures and trade and investment opportunities, emphasising business-to-business (B2B) collaboration.”

Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss $2bn investment boost in mutually beneficial projects

On his two-day visit, PM Shehbaz is accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment & Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

