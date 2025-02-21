Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Friday killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Karak District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the security forces conducted an operation in the area on the reported presence of “khwarij.”

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR added that the sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

ISPR emphasized that such sacrifices by brave soldiers strengthen the resolve of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate terrorism.