AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Thousands join Hungarians judges’ rally

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

BUDAPEST: Judges, judicial employees and sympathisers marched Saturday for judicial independence in central Budapest, ending at the Justice Ministry building.

Around 4,000 people attended, an AFP photographer estimated, signalling rising discontent with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010. The judges’ association called the rally — the first of its kind in Hungary — months after the government made a controversial deal with a top judicial body linking pay rises to reforms.

Ahead of the demonstration, Orban’s chief of cabinet, Gergely Gulyas, questioned whether judicial workers have the right to protest, while a prominent pro-government pundit suggested listing the attending judges.

“The independence of the judiciary is another foundation of a normal democracy that should not be allowed to be booted out, just like education and everything else that (ruling party) Fidesz has slowly dismantled one by one in this country,” said Marton Loska, an entrepreneur who came with his family including eight-month-old twins.

“If the Hungarian judges come out on the street, then I think we’re past the point of no return because they are not used to doing this” legal practitioner Vass Katalin, 50, told AFP.

Echoing her, Judit, a 58-year-old lawyer who did not want to give her surname, said the final straw was reached long ago.

