Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fibre prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

